Car parks in Dispatch district are up to the mark as part of national award for city council
Two car parks in Bulwell are among 21 Nottingham City Council-run sites that have received a national award for high safety standards.
All council’s off-street facilities, including the car parks at Gilead Street and Bulwell Station, have been handed Park Mark status, which is issued by the British Parking Association on behalf of the police.
Its primary focus is preventing crime and a requirement for operators to adopt a plan to deter criminals and make car parks safer for motorists.
Coun Rosemary Healy (Lab), portfolio holder for highways and transport at the council, said: “We’re delighted our car parks have been recognised in this way.
“It’s not just about providing options for car parking, but making sure that people feel comfortable using them.
“We work hard to make sure our car parks are clean, safe, well-lit and secure – this is really important.”