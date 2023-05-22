News you can trust since 1904
Council to look into possibility of a crossing on busy Hucknall road near primary school

A Hucknall councillor has welcomed news Nottinghamshire Council is to carry out a feasibility study into a pedestrian crossing a busy road junction.

By John Smith
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 15:11 BST

Coun Lee Waters, who represents Hucknall South at County Hall, has been campaigning alongside parents of pupils at Hillside Primary and Nursery School for a crossing on Wood Lane, at its junction with St Patrick’s Road

Campaigners are worried that if no action is taken, there may be a major accident after reported near-misses.

The council twice initially refused the request, but has now agreed to carry out a feasibility study after pressure from Coun Waters and the parents.

Coun Lee Waters has welcome news the council is conducting a feasibility study into a pedestrian crossing on a busy Hucknall junctionCoun Lee Waters has welcome news the council is conducting a feasibility study into a pedestrian crossing on a busy Hucknall junction
Coun Lee Waters has welcome news the council is conducting a feasibility study into a pedestrian crossing on a busy Hucknall junction
In an email to Coun Waters, the council said: “Your request for a pedestrian crossing on Wood Lane has been taken into consideration.

"I am pleased to advise this has been put forward for a feasibility study to be completed.

"Once we have the results, we will be able to advise further.”

Coun Waters has asked for the study to done as soon as possible and said a pedestrian crossing would make it far safer for pupils and pedestrians.

He called the council’s announcement “a victory for people power”.

He said: “I am pleased that the council has finally listened to our collective voice.

“The junction of Wood Street and St Patrick’s Road is a nightmare for parents and pedestrians at the best of times.

“There have been a number of near-misses since the school crossing patrol was axed and parents have told me it is an accident waiting to happen.

“We are now calling for the feasibility study to be done as soon as possible.

“I will then be pressing for the pedestrian crossing to be installed urgently.

One parent added: “We’ve had some near-misses and our worry is that without a safe crossing for pupils and parents, something more serious could happen.”

Another added: “This (feasibility study) is great news for myself and the other parents who had also raised concerns regarding the road.

“Our fears are someone will get hurt or worse if we are left to our own devices to cross this road each day with our children.

“Safety should be a priority and I'd hate for it to be an after-thought when the statistics have changed.”

