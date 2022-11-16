Date confirmed for Nigel Clough to officially open Hucknall Town's new ground next month

In a statement on its website, the club said: “We are delighted to announce Mansfield Town FC manager Nigel Clough will officially open our new facilities on Thursday, December 8.

“The evening will commence at 7pm and full details of the evening's events will follow soon.”

The opening of the new RM Stadium on Aerial Way will complete a journey that has lasted more than 15 years for Yellows to move home away from the Watnall Road site which had been their base for more than 90 years.

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough will officially open Hucknall Town's new RM Stadium on December 8. Photo: Getty Images

As well as the men’s first team, the ground will also be home to the Yellows’ youth set up, Hucknall Warriors, which runs youth teams for the local community ranging from six-to-17-year-olds.

Bob Scotney, club chairman, said: “This is a very exciting time for both the club and the town.

“Football is at the heart of the community and, after a very long and protracted period, we are finally on the move to a new ground.

“This will vastly improve the experience for both our loyal and new supporters, as well as others who use the clubhouse for various functions."

Advertisement

Nigel Clough opening the ground completes a neat family symmetry for the Clough family as well, as Nigel’s famous father Brian, the legendary former Nottingham Forest boss, opened the current facilities as they are at Watnall Road.

The Yellows played their final league match at Watnall Road on October 15 when they hosted UCL Division One leaders Aylestone Town in front of more than 800 people.

Although the game ended in a 2-0 defeat for Yellows, the team is still challenging at the top end of the table and the hope remains the new ground could still be hosting Premier Division football next season.

Advertisement

The club also has a number of sponsorship opportunities which businesses can take advantage of at the new ground.