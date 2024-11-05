Details have been announced for Remembrance events taking place this Sunday in Hucknall and Bulwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town councils and local branches of the Royal British Legion have again teamed up with local community groups to organise services and parades in towns with wreath-laying at war memorials

As with previous years, the events in Hucknall will begin at 10am with the parade forming up in the Market Place car park in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade will then make its way to Titchfield Park where a service and Act of Remembrance will take place, followed by wreath-laying at the cenotaph.

Remembrance parades will take place again in Hucknall and Bulwell this Sunday. Photo: Submitted

From 9.30am, the Byron’s Rest on Baker Street will be serving free tea and coffee and bacon butties, and from 1pm free hot meat cobs for all those taking part or simply being part of the event.

In Bulwell, ex-service men and women, Royal British legion, cadets and uniformed groups will parade from Oakleigh Lodge at 10.30pm to St Mary's Church, where the Act of Remembrance service will take place outside.

Everyone is invited to come along and support the parade, which is going ahead this year thanks to fundraising from volunteers.

After the service, the parade will return to Oakleigh Lodge where everyone is again welcome for refreshments.