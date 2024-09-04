Dispatch readers slam government plans to scrap pensioners' winter fuel allowance
Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that she plans to scrap some winter fuel payments, which is expected to reduce the number of pensioners receiving them from 11.4 million to 1.5 million. This move is projected to save the treasury £1.4 billion for this financial year.
This change will take effect as part of the autumn budget in October 2024.
In addition to winter fuel payments, pensioners in England can seek financial assistance from The Household Support Fund, which is valued at £421 million.
Originally scheduled to end in September, the fund will now continue until the end of March next year.
Despite facing backlash from concerned pensioners about the decision, the chancellor has defended the government’s plans.
Some of the criticism and growing concerns have been expressed by Hucknall and Bulwell residents, as Dispatch readers have criticised the news.
In a comment on your Dispatch Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HucknallandBulwellDispatch, Hilary Marley stated that the county “got what it voted for” and added that there was “worse to come”.
Les Dennis said: “A lot of pensioners voted Labour – me included – but this was just about the worse thing they could have done to repay them,
He added: “Hit the rich instead.”
Phillip Evans said: “If there was another general election now, Labour would end up with fewer MPs than the Conservatives currently have.”
The treasury anticipates that the new full State Pension will increase by over £400 a year in cash terms, exceeding the rate of inflation, as a result of the triple lock next April.
Internal calculations seen by the BBC indicate a “high likelihood” that the state pension will be raised in line with the average earnings figures set to be released next week.
This commitment represents an expensive election promise made by all the main parties, considering the £130 billion a year state pension bill.
However, some campaigners and opposition parties argue that “not enough” is being done to assist hundreds of thousands of pensioner households, especially in rural areas, who live below the poverty line and will still lose their winter payment.