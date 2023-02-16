Ex-Hucknall girl's special haircut helps raise more than £2,000 for Little Princess Trust
A former Hucknall resident has had her hair cut for the first time since the first Covid lockdown to help raise money a charity that helps children and young people with cancer.
Kayte Baxter, aged 40, who is formerly from the town, but now lives in Shepshed in Leicestershire, had her hair cut at Arena Hair in the town with the cut hair being donated to The Little Princess Trust – charity that provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.
Kayte decide to start supporting the charity during the pandemic after lockdowns meant she couldn’t get out to get her hair cut.
She saw a social media post from the charity and decided to start just letting her hair grow.
She was also inspired by one of her work colleagues, Nabila Wakefield, who has experienced cancer in her own family and also grew her hair before having it cut back in November to donate to the Little Princess Trust.
Between them, Kayte and Nabila have raised more than £2,000.
Kayte said: “It went really well, my mum was there and she’d made some cakes for everyone at the salon.
“The charity are really over the moon with the money we’ve raised and getting some media coverage as well really helps them get more people involved.
“It’s quite an adjustment having shorter hair again after all this time but I’m really happy with what I did.
“For someone, somewhere who needs a real-hair wig, I’m really pleased to have helped them.
“Mine and Nabila’s target originally was £500 which is what it costs to make one wig.
“But we’ve actually raised £2,390 which we’re over the moon about, it’s a huge amount of money and we’re really pleased.
“That’s what it was about, just wanting do something good for someone who’s having a really bad ordeal.
“It feels good to have shorter hair again and it feels really good to know we’ve helped someone else by doing this.”
For more information about the Little Princess Trust, including details of how you can donate hair, click here, call 01432 352359 or email [email protected]