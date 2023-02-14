Jenson Evans, aged five, who goes to Leen Mills Primary School, is going to cycle one lap of the Snetterton race circuit in Norfolk on Saturday, March 18.

The lap will be about three miles and Jenson will be raising funds for the Help For Heroes charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leah Williamson, 29, his mum, said: “This has just come out of the blue really. He just came home from school one day and said he wanted to do a fundraiser.

Five-year-old Jenson Evans is going to cycle round a racetrack to raise money for Help For Heroes

“So we went through his options and he said he wanted to help soldiers because they are the bravest people in the world and they keep us safe.

“There’s no link to soldiers in our family or anything like that but he absolutely loves tanks and loves watching things like that on television and that’s where it’s come from.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The family live on Brookside in Hucknall and Jenson often goes to race meetings because his dad and granddad race motorbikes for a team called No Limits Racing.

Leah said: “That’s how it’s come about that we’re going to ride around Snetterton because after racing’s finished, you can walk round or ride round the track.

“Jenson learned how to ride without his stabilizers at racing last year and he’s picked it really quickly, he’s really good on his bike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So he said ‘I know what I can do, I’m really good at that’ so he just ran with it really.

“I have set him up a Justgiving page for people to donate to his challenge and he’s up to about £385 raised so far.

“We’ve been telling people about what we’re doing, although word about it has mainly been through Facebook so far.

"But it’s clearly reaching people as we’ve even had some donations from people we don’t even know.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

To support Jenson in his challenge, visit the Justgiving page here.