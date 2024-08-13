Hospital trust apologises as report reveals Nottingham attacker's risk to public not managed well or mitigated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The hospital trust that looked after Nottingham attacker Valdo Calocane has apologised after a report concluded the risk he posed to the public ‘was not managed well and opportunities to mitigate risk were missed’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In June last year Calocane stabbed students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and 65-year-old former bulwell Academy caretaker Ian Coates.

Calocane then stole Mr Coates’ van and used it to inflict serious injuries on three other people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed police in Nottingham following the attacks last June. Photo: Submitted

Calocane had been under the trust’s care for two years and first came into contact with its mental health services in May 2020 while a student at the University of Nottingham.

Calocane was given a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia in July 2020 and, between May 2020 and February 2022, he had six mental health assessments, which led to four hospital detentions.

Each of these admissions involved instances of threatening and assaultive behaviour as a result of his psychosis, according to the CQC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final section of the review, published today (Tuesday) concluded there were ‘a series of errors, omissions and misjudgements’ which meant Calocane did not receive the support and follow-up he needed.

Chris Dzikiti, CQC interim chief inspector of healthcare, said: “While it is not possible to say the devastating events on June 13, 2023 would not have taken place had Calocane received that support, what is clear is that the risk he presented to the public was not managed well and that opportunities to mitigate that risk were missed.

“For the individuals involved, their families and loved ones, the damage cannot be undone.

"However, there is action that can, and must, be taken to better support people with serious mental health issues and provide better protection for the public in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have made clear recommendations to improve oversight and treatment of people with serious mental health issues at both a provider and a national level."

NHS England will also be conducting a more detailed scrutiny of Calocane’s wider interaction with mental health services in its Independent Homicide Review.

Ifti Majid, Nottinghamshire Healthcare chief executive, said: “I offer our sincere apologies to the families of Grace, Ian and Barnaby who lost their lives and to Wayne, Sharon and Marcion who were seriously injured.

“Today is another reminder of the tragic events of last June and our thoughts are with all those whose lives changed irreparably after the attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We acknowledge and accept the conclusions of this report and have significantly improved processes and standards since the review was carried out.

"Our teams have much more contact with people waiting to be seen in the community to agree crisis plans and ensure they have an up-to-date risk assessment even when they are struggling to engage with our services or primary care.

“Colleagues are also working to improve alignment between our teams, primary care and talking therapies, helping to reduce waiting times as well as communicate more effectively when patients move between services or disengage from treatment.

“We have a clear plan to address the issues highlighted and are doing everything in our power to understand where we missed opportunities and learn from them.”