Hucknall and Bulwell bakers launches new treats for Coronation celebration

The popular East Midlands bakery has officially unveiled the new limited-edition collection, which also includes all butter crown-shaped shortbread biscuits, as well as red, white and blue cupcakes, chocolate mice and a crown topped pork pie.

Traditional favourites, fit for any royal celebration are also available, including scones, sausage rolls and a huge range of platters comprising pastries, sandwiches and sweet treats, with vegetarian options on offer for those hosting a special Coronation party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To celebrate the launch of its Coronation range and coinciding with the nationwide Big Help Out, Birds is giving away a selection of the treats to someone who has made a difference to their local community.

Crown cupcakes are one of the treats being cooked by Birds for the Coronation

The Big Help Out takes place on Monday, May 8, to encourage everyone to lend a helping hand in their communities, whether by working on a project at their local town hall or supporting a neighbour.

Birds also wants to celebrate those who have been particularly helpful all year round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To be in with a chance of winning a box of 12 cupcakes, just nominate someone who has made a real impact, whether that’s by helping out with a simple task or just being a friendly face.

To nominate, well-wishers need to visit Bird’s Facebook page and leave a comment under the Coronation competition post.

It should detail who the nominee is, how they’ve made a difference, and which area they are from.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The competition closes on May 2.

They will then receive the collection in time for the big day.

Lesley Bird, chief operating officer at Birds said: “We pride ourselves on family and heritage.

"We’ve seen customers pass down their traditions of visiting a store to their children and grandchildren so we know how good deeds bring everyone together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As we prepare to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and The Big Help Out, what better way to show your appreciation for someone close to you by providing them with something to make them smile.

Plan your Coronation party and submit your entry on the Birds Facebook page.