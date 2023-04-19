AW Lymn is rooted in more than 115 years of history and was established during Edward VII’s reign in 1907, is excited to announce the launch of its 'Travel like His Majesty' competition, to celebrate King Charles III's coronation on May 6.

The competition is open to all primary school children and offers a unique and exciting opportunity for young artists to showcase their creativity and win a royal treat.

To enter, children need to design their best drawing of a crown which can then be dropped off at any of the 27 AW Lymn branches across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, including Hucknall and Bulwell.

One lucky child and friends could win a luxury ride in a Rolls-Royce

The submitted pictures will be scanned in and uploaded to AW Lymn's Facebook page, with the physical drawings displayed in the respective branch windows.

Once uploaded to the company's Facebook page, each crown creation will be labelled with the child's first name, age, and the funeral home where the drawing was submitted.

The winning entry will be determined by the picture with the most Facebook ‘likes’.

The lucky winner, along with three friends (one of whom must be over the age of 18), will enjoy a royal experience like no other.

Starting the day with a car ride fit for the King, the competition winner will be picked up in a Rolls-Royce along with their regal subjects.

After a whizz around the local sites, the party will continue with a fun-filled bowling session on Saturday, April 29.

Matthew Lymn Rose, managing director of AW Lymn, said: "We are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity for children to express their creativity and celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

“This competition is not only a fantastic way for us to engage with our community, but it also allows us to create an unforgettable, royally-inspired experience for the lucky winner and their friends.

"We wholeheartedly encourage all primary school children to participate, have fun, and let their artistic imagination run wild.

"We can't wait to see the amazing crown drawings and feel the excitement building up around this special event."