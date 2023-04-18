News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
59 minutes ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
1 hour ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
2 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
2 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
3 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

Hucknall and Bulwell Co-op customers can help the homeless with BillyChip

Central Co-op has welcomed BillyChip into all its food stores – including in Hucknall and Bulwell – to allow customers to spread kindness to those in need with a simple gift.

By John Smith
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:03 BST

The new scheme is designed to enable customers to help homeless people and those sleeping rough to get food, drink and help from charities and groups in their area.

Making a difference is easy with a BillyChip, as the chips – which are made from a biodegradable ceramic polymer – cost £2 and can be given to someone sleeping rough as a way to support them.

This £2 goes straight to BillyChip who, through their foundation, help support other relevant local charities in the society’s trading area.

Central Co-op has launched the BillyChip scheme to help the homeless in all its food storesCentral Co-op has launched the BillyChip scheme to help the homeless in all its food stores
Central Co-op has launched the BillyChip scheme to help the homeless in all its food stores
Most Popular

The simple act of giving a chip allows someone to redeem the chip for a hot or cold drink of their choice at any Central Co-op store.

Read More
Hucknall man named bus company’s apprentice of the year

Two chips can be redeemed for a meal deal in-store as well, including a snack, main, and a drink.

Meg Abernethy-Hope, co-founder of BillyChip, said: “The BillyChip is about giving someone who is sleeping rough compassion, connection, and choice.

"We are so proud to be partnering with Central Co-op, a business we know is built around supporting its community.

"This is an incredible partnership and we are beyond excited to see where it will take us in the future.”

Meg was one of the guests when Central Co-op celebrated the launch at the Boley Park store in Lichfield, along with Birmingham City footballer Claudia Walker.

Related topics:HucknallBulwell