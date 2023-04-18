Hucknall and Bulwell Co-op customers can help the homeless with BillyChip
Central Co-op has welcomed BillyChip into all its food stores – including in Hucknall and Bulwell – to allow customers to spread kindness to those in need with a simple gift.
The new scheme is designed to enable customers to help homeless people and those sleeping rough to get food, drink and help from charities and groups in their area.
Making a difference is easy with a BillyChip, as the chips – which are made from a biodegradable ceramic polymer – cost £2 and can be given to someone sleeping rough as a way to support them.
This £2 goes straight to BillyChip who, through their foundation, help support other relevant local charities in the society’s trading area.
The simple act of giving a chip allows someone to redeem the chip for a hot or cold drink of their choice at any Central Co-op store.
Two chips can be redeemed for a meal deal in-store as well, including a snack, main, and a drink.
Meg Abernethy-Hope, co-founder of BillyChip, said: “The BillyChip is about giving someone who is sleeping rough compassion, connection, and choice.
"We are so proud to be partnering with Central Co-op, a business we know is built around supporting its community.
"This is an incredible partnership and we are beyond excited to see where it will take us in the future.”
Meg was one of the guests when Central Co-op celebrated the launch at the Boley Park store in Lichfield, along with Birmingham City footballer Claudia Walker.