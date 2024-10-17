Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET), NET has revealed that 42 per cent of fines issued for travelling without a valid ticket over the past year have been to people aged between 16 and 21.

Under the network’s zero tolerance fare evasion policy anyone caught travelling without a valid ticket or pass is handed a ‘no questions asked’ £70 penalty fare notice.

If left unpaid, it leaves the recipient liable for prosecution, with a further fine of up to £1,000 and a criminal record next to their name.

However, thanks to NET’s latest campaign to give students cheaper tram travel, students who secure an academic pass by Sunday, October 20, will be able to access the whole network for £275 for the year – a saving of £50 and equivalent to a daily travel cost of just 82p a day.

Students have until this weekend to snap up a tram pass offer. Photo: Submitted

All student academic season pass holders are able to access unlimited tram travel for the academic year for travel to their place of study, for days out with friends and more – without running the risk of receiving a fine if caught travelling without a valid ticket.

Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at NET said: “It’s hard to escape the rising costs which are affecting every area of life, but we’re committed to making travel accessible and affordable for our tram users, which is why we’re pleased to have launched our special travel offer for students once again this year.

“When looking at our data from over the past year, almost half of all penalty fare notices issued were given to 16-21 year olds – many of which were students.

"This shows just how important it is to continue to raise awareness of our policy on fare evasion to younger people.

"The consequences of receiving and not paying the fine are serious.

"For students, a criminal record could put your place at university in jeopardy and it could even affect chances of gaining work later on down the line too.

“There’s still time to secure a discounted student academic year tram ticket which provides instant access to unlimited travel for the coming academic year and eliminates the risk of getting caught out by travelling without a valid ticket or pass.”

Nottingham’s tram network serves all the major locations across the city, including all university campuses, as well as Nottingham College campuses where there are stops located less than a five-minute walk away.

Operating seven days a week, 364 days a year, it offers a sustainable and reliable transport option for the many people who use it each day.

The network also has in place a number of safety measures and initiatives to help keep tram users and the wider city safe.

These include well-lit stations and platforms, HD CCTV cameras and emergency help buttons on all trams and tram stops, as well as the ability to contact a member of the team discreetly through WhatsApp on 0115 8246060.

The discounted student academic year tram ticket is available through the NETGO! App, which can be downloaded through Google Play or the App store.

For more information, visit www.thetram.net/student-offer-2024 or thetram.net