Bar owner Damien O’Connor made the shock announcement earlier this month that the bar on Annesley Road would soon be shutting its doors for good, citing unsustainable rising costs as one of the main reasons after Christmas trade was badly hit by the current cost of living crisis.

News of the impending closure was greeted with great sadness by many regulars and town drinkers alike, along with other members of the Hucknall pub trade.

Damo's Bar on Annesley Road will call last order for the final time on March 5

Posting on the bar’s Facebook page, Damien said: “We have our date when we plan to close and it's with a heavy heart we announce the weekend of Friday, March 3, to Sunday, March 5 will be our last.

“I would like to thank those who have messaged us over the past week, dropped by, wished us the best for future endeavors and shared a pint with us these last few days.

“We are currently accepting reasonable offers for items within the bar and have a ‘wish list’ for items that customers with to purchase and take as a memento or memorabilia on our departure.

“We kindly request that looking for items drop in personally as we won’t at this time be monitoring any online requests in the comments or messages on social media.

