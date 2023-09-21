News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall drug dealer jailed after being caught with cocaine worth more than £10,000

A Hucknall drug dealer has been jailed after cocaine with a street value of more than £10,000 was found at an address in the town.
By John Smith
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:08 BST
Police executed a warrant at an address on Hazel Grove on Friday 23 June.

Officers forced their way inside the property where they found Jamie Hancock, aged 33, in the main upstairs bedroom.

A thorough search was conducted where officers found white powder, scales, mobile phones, and £3,180 in cash.

Jamie Hancock was jailed for more than five years at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

He pleaded guilty on September 8 at Nottingham Crown Court and was sentenced to 2,045 days in prison, which is roughly five years and six months.

Detective Constable Rich Kinsey said: “This was a brilliant result and has seen Hancock jailed for a considerable amount of time.

Police found cocaine and crack cociaine in Hancock's possession at the address in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

“A search of the address found crack cocaine with a street value of £1,000 and cocaine with a street value between £10,620 and £17,700.

“Hancock thought he could live a life on the proceeds of crime.

"Now he will be living a very different life inside a prison cell.

“Every report we receive about those peddling drugs on our streets and in our communities will be investigated.

"As this result shows the sentences can be lengthy and sends out a clear message it won’t be tolerated in our city and county.”

