Hucknall drug dealer jailed after being caught with cocaine worth more than £10,000

Police executed a warrant at an address on Hazel Grove on Friday 23 June.

Officers forced their way inside the property where they found Jamie Hancock, aged 33, in the main upstairs bedroom.

A thorough search was conducted where officers found white powder, scales, mobile phones, and £3,180 in cash.

Jamie Hancock was jailed for more than five years at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

He pleaded guilty on September 8 at Nottingham Crown Court and was sentenced to 2,045 days in prison, which is roughly five years and six months.

Detective Constable Rich Kinsey said: “This was a brilliant result and has seen Hancock jailed for a considerable amount of time.

Police found cocaine and crack cociaine in Hancock's possession at the address in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

“A search of the address found crack cocaine with a street value of £1,000 and cocaine with a street value between £10,620 and £17,700.

“Hancock thought he could live a life on the proceeds of crime.

"Now he will be living a very different life inside a prison cell.

“Every report we receive about those peddling drugs on our streets and in our communities will be investigated.