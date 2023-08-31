Hucknall fireworks team gearing up for this year's Halloween Spooktacular event

Organised by Hucknall’s own two-time national fireworks champions Dynamite Fireworks, this year’s event will again take place at the Engine Rooms on Watnall Road Aerodrome on Saturday, October 28.

And organisers are promising that this year’s event will be even bigger and better than last year’s.

Tim Nicholls, of Dynamite, said: “This year, we are adding a second display that will be a special low-noise one earlier in the night that will be aimed at kids before the big main display later on.

More than 3,000 people came to last year's display. Photo: Martin Hutton

“This is in addtion to the main show, which is already one of the biggest in Nottinghamshire as it is and we’ve added to it each year with food vendors and the funfair.

“Last year, we added in a fire performer and now this year, we’re adding in the kids display.

“Each year, as the event has grown, we’ve made it bigger.”

The popularity of the event is reflected in the numbers attending, with more than 3,600 people coming through the gates last year.

Tim said: “Because we’ve got that many coming through the door, we need to make it a bit bigger each year.”

This year’s event will again feature fire performers, food stalls, the funfair and licensed bars.

Gates open at 5pm with the low-noise children’s display at 7pm, followed by the main display at 8.30pm.

For more details, people can visit the events page at fb.com/events/812411987342479?ref=newsfeed

Tickets are available now at ticketsource.co.uk/dynamite-fireworks-ltd

And Dynamite will hope to performing for their home fans having been crowned National Fireworks Champions for the third year in a row.

Tim said: “This is the Fireworks Championships, which this year are taking place at Hatfield House on September 16.

“Last year, we won at Newby Hall and the year before we won at Ragley Hall, so this year we’re going for the hat-trick.

