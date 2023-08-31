News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

Hucknall fireworks team gearing up for this year's Halloween Spooktacular event

Fireworks fans across Hucknall are starting to count down the days to one of the most popular events in the town each year – the Halloween Fireworks and Funfair Spooktacular.
By John Smith
Published 31st Aug 2023, 08:07 BST- 2 min read

Organised by Hucknall’s own two-time national fireworks champions Dynamite Fireworks, this year’s event will again take place at the Engine Rooms on Watnall Road Aerodrome on Saturday, October 28.

And organisers are promising that this year’s event will be even bigger and better than last year’s.

Tim Nicholls, of Dynamite, said: “This year, we are adding a second display that will be a special low-noise one earlier in the night that will be aimed at kids before the big main display later on.

More than 3,000 people came to last year's display. Photo: Martin HuttonMore than 3,000 people came to last year's display. Photo: Martin Hutton
More than 3,000 people came to last year's display. Photo: Martin Hutton
Most Popular

“This is in addtion to the main show, which is already one of the biggest in Nottinghamshire as it is and we’ve added to it each year with food vendors and the funfair.

“Last year, we added in a fire performer and now this year, we’re adding in the kids display.

“Each year, as the event has grown, we’ve made it bigger.”

Read More
Hucknall to join towns and cities across the UK in celebrating National Cinema D...

The popularity of the event is reflected in the numbers attending, with more than 3,600 people coming through the gates last year.

Tim said: “Because we’ve got that many coming through the door, we need to make it a bit bigger each year.”

This year’s event will again feature fire performers, food stalls, the funfair and licensed bars.

Gates open at 5pm with the low-noise children’s display at 7pm, followed by the main display at 8.30pm.

For more details, people can visit the events page at fb.com/events/812411987342479?ref=newsfeed

Tickets are available now at ticketsource.co.uk/dynamite-fireworks-ltd

And Dynamite will hope to performing for their home fans having been crowned National Fireworks Champions for the third year in a row.

Tim said: “This is the Fireworks Championships, which this year are taking place at Hatfield House on September 16.

“Last year, we won at Newby Hall and the year before we won at Ragley Hall, so this year we’re going for the hat-trick.

"The main show in Hucknall, the fireworks are also going to the synched to a Halloween soundtrack. We would recommend people get their tickets early as it looks like entry will be ticket only as we sold out last year.”

Related topics:HucknallNottinghamshire