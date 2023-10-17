Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Triplets Waimi, Mbetmi and Yimi Fongue, all aged 10, are Ashfield Council’s youngest volunteers and won the award for their work litter picking, collecting soft plastics in churches and fundraising for the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust.

The triplets collected their prestigious awards at the Palace of Westminster in London on October 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Waimi, Mbetmi and Yimi have been registered volunteers with the council since 2021 and have been litter picking around Hucknall for years collecting hundreds of bags of waste, as well as planting trees, and collecting soft plastics for recycling.

Hucknall triplets Mbetmi, Yimi, and Waimi Fongue received their British Citizen Youth Awards at the Palace of Westminster. Photo: Submitted

The three, who all attend Flying High Academy in Hucknall, were chosen to be ambassadors ahead of the COP26 summit two years ago, due their ongoing work to spread the green message, which led to them being invited to 10 Downing Street to meet then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

They were also invited to speak to more than 4,000 people at last year’s Flying High Trust Awards at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham where they talked about their environmental campaigning and raising awareness of green issues.

As climate ambassadors, they are also supporting Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust’s ongoing campaign to protect ancient woodlands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Ashfield Council leader, said “Congratulations to the triplets, this award is well deserved.

"Their passion and dedication to litter picking in Hucknall is commendable and we are very proud to be able to support them as volunteers for the council.”

The council has an extensive volunteering programme with opportunities for residents to gain experience, skills and enhance their CV, as well as having the chance to make difference to the area they live in.

Volunteering opportunities can be found at ashfield.gov.uk/your-council/jobs-careers/volunteering-opportunities/

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Zadrozny continued: “We have a fantastic volunteer programme and we would encourage anyone who has been inspired by Waimi, Mbetmi and Yimi to sign up to become a volunteer with us.