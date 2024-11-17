Hucknall is in fine voice with Sound of Music flash mob and sing-along at the Arc Cinema
Anyone out in the town or visiing the Pilgrim Oak pub or the cinema just after Bonfire Night might have been surprised to find both venues full of nuns – and some people in lederhosen.
Community champion Jan Lees of the Hope Lea Project was the driving force behind a special night that saw a group of people dressing up as nuns and forming a Sound of Music flash mob.
The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic musical about the Von Trappe family who escape the Nazis with the help of their new maid Maria, became an equally famous film starring Julie Andrews.
And it is the timeless songs like Doe A Deer, My Favourite Things and Edelweiss that make it so well known.
And the Hucknall flash mob were in full voice when they headed for the Arc Cinema on High Street.
Jan said: “I was sat around on a dreary bank holiday and Sound of Music was on the telly.
"I happened to go online and say, ‘wouldn't it be fun to have a singalong?’
“Loads of people commented that it would so I said I would try and organise an event.
“It subsequently evolved into lots of dressing up as nuns, flash mobs at the Arc Cinema and a man in Lederhosen and his group playing their ukuleles.”
The flash mob was co-ordinated by Hucknall Ukulele Group and the singing by Torkard Ensemble
On the night, there was a meeting of nuns in the Pilgrim Oak pub, followed by a flash mob at the cinema.
And it was huge hit with everyone who took part.
Jan continued: “It was a great success and we all had such fun.
"I will be organising another event early in the new year.”
For that event in the new year, Jan has chosen another hugely popular musical show and film – Grease.
Look out for some T-Birds and Pink Ladies suddenly popping up outside the cinema – or wherever – when you least expect it in the new year.
