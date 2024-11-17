Hucknall is in fine voice with Sound of Music flash mob and sing-along at the Arc Cinema

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The hills were alive with the sound of Hucknall earlier this month as residents got all musical at the Arc Cinema.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone out in the town or visiing the Pilgrim Oak pub or the cinema just after Bonfire Night might have been surprised to find both venues full of nuns – and some people in lederhosen.

Community champion Jan Lees of the Hope Lea Project was the driving force behind a special night that saw a group of people dressing up as nuns and forming a Sound of Music flash mob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic musical about the Von Trappe family who escape the Nazis with the help of their new maid Maria, became an equally famous film starring Julie Andrews.

Singing nuns met in the Pilgrim Oak on High Street before the event. Photo: Submitted

And it is the timeless songs like Doe A Deer, My Favourite Things and Edelweiss that make it so well known.

And the Hucknall flash mob were in full voice when they headed for the Arc Cinema on High Street.

Jan said: “I was sat around on a dreary bank holiday and Sound of Music was on the telly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Hope Lea Project were out to support the event. Photo: Submitted

"I happened to go online and say, ‘wouldn't it be fun to have a singalong?’

“Loads of people commented that it would so I said I would try and organise an event.

“It subsequently evolved into lots of dressing up as nuns, flash mobs at the Arc Cinema and a man in Lederhosen and his group playing their ukuleles.”

The flash mob was co-ordinated by Hucknall Ukulele Group and the singing by Torkard Ensemble

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Jan Lees with members of the Arc Cinema staff. Photo: Submitted

On the night, there was a meeting of nuns in the Pilgrim Oak pub, followed by a flash mob at the cinema.

And it was huge hit with everyone who took part.

Jan continued: “It was a great success and we all had such fun.

"I will be organising another event early in the new year.”

For that event in the new year, Jan has chosen another hugely popular musical show and film – Grease.

Look out for some T-Birds and Pink Ladies suddenly popping up outside the cinema – or wherever – when you least expect it in the new year.