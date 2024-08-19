Hucknall man secures eighth successive building industry quality award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The high quality of the work delivered by the site manager at Hucknall housing development has been recognised with a prestigious national award.

Dave Pringle, aged 56, from Hucknall, has won a Quality Award this year in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) annual Pride in the Job competition for his work on Bellway Homes’ Abbey Fields Grange development in the town.

He is one of just 449 site managers from across the UK to receive the accolade and 10 per cent of the winners this year were Bellway site managers.

The winners were selected from a pool of more than 8,000 site managers whose sites have been inspected by the NHBC over the past year, putting Dave among an elite group within the industry.

Dave Pringle has been awarded an eighth consecutive NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award. Photo: Submitted

As a winner, Dave is automatically entered into the next stage of the competition – the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards, which will be awarded later in the year.

This is his eighth consecutive Quality Award and he has also previously received six Seal of Excellence titles.

He said: “It feels great, I pride myself on always keeping my site clean and making a good first impression.

"It is wonderful that my work continues to be recognised at such a high level.

"I wouldn’t have achieved this without the support of my team, with whom I've worked for the last five years.

"I’m looking forward to the next stage of the competition as I would love to get my seventh Seal of Excellence win.”

The NHBC runs the Pride in the Job Awards annually and each site manager is judged on a wide range of aspects, including attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise and health and safety.

Lee Wilkinson, construction director for Bellway East Midlands, said: “The Pride in the Job Quality Awards are rightly held in high regard nationally as everyone in the industry knows just how hard it is to win this accolade.

“The judging is incredibly rigorous, which means that winning the award is testament to the quality of the homes being built at Abbey Fields Grange.

“I would like to congratulate Dave and every member of the fabulous site team there for their achievement and wish them all the best for the next stage of the competition in the autumn.”