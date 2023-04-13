Hucknall Men in Sheds project needs community support to get off the ground

The proposed project would be part of the community outreach programme at St Peter & St Paul’s Church, on Ruffs Drive.

Men in Sheds originated in Australia in the 1990s as a means of reducing depression and anxiety amongst retired and or unemployed men.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has now spread world wide with more than 1,800 sheds now up and running.

The shed will be part of the St Peter & St Paul's community outreach project. Photo: Google

John Stirland, chairman of the proposed Hucknall Men in Sheds project, said: “The UK has more than 500 sheds and Hucknall would like to join them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A shed is a place where crafts are carried out and members socialise thereby reducing mental health problems.

“Skills are passed on to those who do not have crafting expertise.

“Items made are sold not for profit, the monies being used by the shed for materials, purchase or repair of machinery, together with electric hand and non-electric tools.

“The Hucknall shed has planning permission and is part of the church’s charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Although it is named Men in Sheds women are also able to attend.

"People aged under-18 cannot use the machinery and tools due to health and safety regulations.

“In order to use the machinery, people must be capable and competent to use them and at least two supervisors will be present to ensure correct and safe usage of them is followed.

“When the workshop is not being used, the design of the shed allows for another room to be used by the community for activities and socialising.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There will also be disabled access to the building and the workshop.

“A committee for the shed has been set up and it has its own bank account and we are actively fundraising and at the moment are supported by the local Co-op group.

“At present, I attend the Kirkby Men in Sheds and have seen the benefits it has provided to those who attend.

“On behalf of the committee I would like to appeal for donations for funding purposes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is estimated that £300,000 will be needed for the build and its equipment

“Monies for the building the shed shell will be needed before any tools are installed.”