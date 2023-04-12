News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall pub searching for spirits of a different kind at ghost hunting night

A Hucknall pub was finding out if it had some extra regulars recently when it hosted a ghost hunting night.

By John Smith
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST

The Station Hotel on Station Terrace welcomed friends from Silent Stones Paranormal to find out if staff and drinkers were not the only inhabitants of the popular venue.

Posting on their Facebook page, Silent Stones said: “A big thank you to the staff at The Station Hotel in Hucknall, a great old building that we were invited to investigate.

The Station Hotel in Hucknall held a ghost hunting nightThe Station Hotel in Hucknall held a ghost hunting night
The Station Hotel in Hucknall held a ghost hunting night
"A very interesting night with activity from spirits that made themselves known to us from the now closed Hucknall coal mine and possibly some staff and residents from its history dating back to the 1870s.”

The ghost hunting night was the latest in a busy line-up of events at the pub over the coming weeks, which includes a mini Crufts event coming up at the end of May, details of which will be available soon.

