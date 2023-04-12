Hucknall pub searching for spirits of a different kind at ghost hunting night

The Station Hotel on Station Terrace welcomed friends from Silent Stones Paranormal to find out if staff and drinkers were not the only inhabitants of the popular venue.

Posting on their Facebook page, Silent Stones said: “A big thank you to the staff at The Station Hotel in Hucknall, a great old building that we were invited to investigate.

The Station Hotel in Hucknall held a ghost hunting night

"A very interesting night with activity from spirits that made themselves known to us from the now closed Hucknall coal mine and possibly some staff and residents from its history dating back to the 1870s.”