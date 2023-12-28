Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Although not the official UK Christmas number one – that went to Wham!’s Last Christmas – Kurt and the Creator Universe project were still top of the festive pile in both the Official Singles Sales Chart and Singles Download Chart with their cover of Wizzard’s 1973 classic I Wish it Could be Christmas Every Day.

Creator Universe comprised 30 UK TikTok stars who came together to record the song for food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

Kurt Martinez and the Creator Universe project topped two festive charts. Photo: Other

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kurt was brought in to remix the track by another Hucknall member of the project, Ellie Bradbury of We Create Popular.

Posting on Facebook, Kurt said: “Huge congratulations to Ellie Bradbury, Ant Llewellyn-Harris and the team at We Create Popular!

“No.1 in both the Official UK Charts Single Sales and Single Downloads Charts, which means more money will have been raised for The Trussell Trust than it would on streaming alone!