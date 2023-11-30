Hucknall triplets honoured with special volunteering award from Ashfield Council

Hucknall siblings Waimi, Mbetmi and Yimi Fongue have been presented with a special award by Ashfield Council.

The triplets, aged 10, who are all pupils at Flying High Academy, are Ashfield’ s youngest volunteers and have been awarded a special award for their for their work litter picking, collecting soft plastics in churches, and fund raising in the district.

Waimi, Mbetmi and Yimi have been registered volunteers with the council since 2021 and have been litter picking around Hucknall for years, collecting hundreds of bags of waste, as well as planting trees, and collecting soft plastics for recycling.

Two years ago, they were chosen to be ambassadors ahead of the COP26 summit two years ago, due their ongoing work to spread the green message, which led to them being invited to 10 Downing Street to meet then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Waimi, Mbetmi and Yimi with Coun Jason Zadrozny (left, council leader), Theresa Hodgkinson (council chief executive) and Coun Dale Grounds (council chairman). Photo: Submitted

And last month, they were at the Palace of Westminster receiving British Youth Citizen Awards.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said “Congratulations to the triplets, this award is well deserved.

"Their passion and dedication to litter picking in Hucknall is commendable and we are very proud to be able to support them as volunteers for the council.

“We have a fantastic volunteer programme and we would encourage anyone who has been inspired by Waimi, Mbetmi and Yimi to sign up to become a volunteer with us.

"Volunteers help the council maintain a clean and green environment, help out at events, or lead walks around our parks.”