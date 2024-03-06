Hucknall walkers undertaking 874-mile virtual challenge to walk the length of Britain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group are all members of the new Your Time walk & talk group that holds weekly sessions on Sundays at Titchfield Park.

The group was started back in 2022 by Your Time founder Theresa Gandy – who has already started three weight-loss groups in the town.

The group has previously been awarded two separate grants of £2,000 from Sport England.

And now, it has secured a third batch of funding, this time from the UK Prosperity Fund.

So popular and beneficial has the group proved for its members, it has continued to go from strength to strength.

And now, the members are taking on a ‘national’ virtual challenge with a sponsored walk to cover the eqivalent of the length of Britain over the course of their regular sessions – a distance of 874 miles.

Theresa said: “I initially started the group as an additional wellbeing group to get people out there and moving more.

"This new funding we’ve got from UK Prosperity is specifically for walking and so now we’re doing the sponsored walk to go the equivalent distance of John O’Groats to Land’s End through walks around Hucknall.

Theresa started the walking group because she wanted to do something on the wellbeing journey that was physical but also mindful.

She continued: “Walking and being mindful while you’re walking, noticing your surroundings, is one of the greatest tools I can give them I believe because it’s one of the things that helped me on my wellbeing journey, so this was always something I wanted to create for them.

"It provides exercise by stealth, as I call it, because they all walk around doing laps of Titchfield Park while chatting away and suddenly they’ve done four laps without realising and that’s two miles.

"There’s also the mental wellness side of it as well as talking while walking allows them to talk about their own mental stresses with others.

"It’s exercise, fresh air and the opportunity to share life’s stresses with a friendly and supportive group.”