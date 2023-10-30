A young boy from Hucknall has started his own project to help homeless people in Nottinghamshire.

Theo Roberts, aged 10, who goes to Broomhill Junior School, originally wanted to go out with the Homeless Lives Matter group in the town that goes out each week providing food and blankets to homeless people – but he was too young.

So instead, he has started his own Pot Noodle drive project to donate to the group and ensure he can still do what he can to help homeless people.

His mum Kerry McMinn, aged 42, said: “He’s people for Pot Noodles because that’s one of the things the homeless help group hands out when they go out to help homeless people – they can make it for them quickly and easily and give those people a hot meal.

"He’s appealed to friends and family and used Facebook to tell people what he’s doing so he can reach more people have come and dropped them off at our house.

"He hasn’t spoken to anyone at his school yet, mainly becaue they’re on half-term, so I’m sure he will do when they get back.”

This is not the first time Theo has fund-raised to help people in need as he did a previous effort to help his barber after his shop was broken into and items stolen.

Kerry continued: “He’s very community-minded and he doesn’t like to see homeless people, it upsets him, which is why he wants to help them.”

Anyone who wants to help contribute to Theo’s Pot Noodle drive can just drop off their donation at the family’s home at 12 Ladycroft Avenue in Hucknall.

Kerry said: “He’s only asked for Pot Noodles but if people want to donate other foods like that which can be handed out to homeless people then I’m sure Theo would be happy accept them too.

"One person brought round a packet of biscuits and we were happy to take that.