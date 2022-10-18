Hundreds flock to Hucknall Town's farewell game at their Watnall Road home

After 79 years of The Yellows turning out at the ground, the club will now soon move to their new home at the RM Stadium across the road off Aerial Way.

And last Saturday, fans and the wider community came out in force to give the venue a fitting send-off.

Although the game on the pitch, against top of the table Aylestone Park, ended in a disappointing 2-0 defeat, the fans, who spanned the generations, were in fine voice.

Members of the youth team Hucknall Warriors lined up with the Yellows players before the kick-off. Photo: Ashley Statham

The fact that Town have family at their heart was on full show, especially with young members of the club’s youth arm, Hucknall Warriors, waving flags and accompanying the first-team players on to the pitch ahead of the game.

The youngsters returned to the pitch at half time for a fun penalty shootout.

Other events included live music and the bar being open from 1pm until midnight.

There was also a bumper 48-page commemorative programme on offer on the day, packed with interviews and memories.

One of those featured was Chris Timons, who scored the goal that sealed The Yellows’ place in the final of the FA Trophy in 2005.

An incredible amount of hard work by a dedicated band of volunteers goes on behind the scenes at Town and again this was vital in helping to give the ground its send-off.

The club said: "The commitment to our last ever league match at Watnall Road exceeded all of our expectations.

"We knew we would get more than the average gate, being free entry, but to get over 800 was a fantastic turnout by the local community, with several hundred staying after the game for our evening celebration.

"Even though we didn't get the result we wanted on the pitch, we hope that many of those new and returning supporters will support us again when we move to the new RM Stadium.

Yellows boss Andy Ingle said: “There are lots of memories of Watnall Road for everyone but there is a whole new future and history to write at our new home to look forward to.”

Thoughts now turn to the new ground, which will be christened in late November/early December.

