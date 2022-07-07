Overseen by the home’s head chef, staff and residents whipped up a selection of different chocolate treats from chocolate logs to cupcakes, chocolate fudge cake and even a Mississippi mud pie.

Everyone also got stuck in with icing, buttercream, marshmallows, dolly mixtures, edible stars and flowers to make some of the most fabulous chocolate creations in town.

Hall Park staff also tucked in to some sweet treats for World Chocolate Day

Jodie Rakhra, general manager at the home, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a World Chocolate Day, the eyes of all our staff lit up too.

"We all had great fun discussing our favourite types of chocolate down the years.”

One of the residents said: “I have always loved anything to do with chocolate, I don’t think there are many people that don’t.