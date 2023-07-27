NET has supported the annual event for many years, with bespoke tram timetables and travel support, to ensure the day runs as smoothly as possible for attendees.

However, this year, it will be building on that with official sponsorship which includes financial support as well as displaying Pride flags in tram cab windows and at tram stops.

Throughout the day, NET workers will also be sporting bright colours in recognition of the event.

A Pride flag adorns the side of this Nottingham tram. (Photo by: Tramlink)

The move comes in outward recognition for NET’s LGBTQ+ customers and its passionate community within its internal team and hopes to help reinforce the messages the event connotes; togetherness, diversity and equality across the city.

The transport service will also have a stall at this year’s event, organised by Darren Barson and Patrick Randle-Bass, two members of the NET team and organisers of its internal LGBTQ+ group.

The stall will be carrying out giveaways of tram and pride related merchandise, including limited edition rainbow bags and whistles.

Patrick, a trainer and assessor for NET said: “We’re proud to be supporting Nottinghamshire Pride. It highlights how important it is that we are inclusive to everyone who travels with us. We want our trams to be seen by the community as somewhere everyone feels safe and not afraid to be themselves.”

Ensuring Nottingham is the safest it can be for those attending the march and the events afterwards, NET has worked closely with the Nottinghamshire Pride organisers and Nottingham Council on specialised plans for the running of the trams.

Trevor Stocker, NET head of operations, said: “The safety of our customers and the public attending Nottinghamshire Pride is one of the most important parts of the day. As such, we’ve once again been working closely with Nottinghamshire Pride organisers and the council to create a robust safety plan which allows the true messages of the event to take centre stage, while ensuring Pride attendees can travel safely and efficiently to take part in the upcoming festivities.”