New funding will help tackle domestic violence perpetrators in Nottinghamshire

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire will receive more than £650,000 from the Home Office for a new early awareness raising project for first time and low-level offenders.

It will also pay for a range of voluntary perpetrator initiatives for men and women who are concerned about the controlling or violent behaviour within their relationships and want help to change.

Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: "Domestic abuses causes victims to feel terror I their own homes and communities, where they should feel their safest.

"Preventing and responding to domestic abuse and supporting survivors are among my core priorities as part of the Make Notts Safe Plan.

“We are delighted to have secured extra funding to assist in our aims to reduce the number of domestic abuse crimes in Nottinghamshire.

“The numbers show just why we have made it a priority area to deal with. As well as supporting victims, we are also trying to prevent the perpetrators causing harm in the first instance by providing education on these matters.”

Commissioner Henry will be providing more than £100,000 of match funding per year which will provide support for the partners of the perpetrators involved in the voluntary programmes. This is a key element of perpetrator programme delivery, as partner support helps ensure that survivors are safe.

The funding is positive news for Nottinghamshire and helps to deliver the ‘Make Notts Safe Plan’ strategic priority to prevent crime and the draft Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy which aims to prevent violence by addressing abusers’ attitudes and behaviours.

The funding for Nottinghamshire is part of a £39 million Government funding programme across the country, with 50 projects to be rolled out over the next two years, supporting initiatives to stop abusers from repeatedly targeting victims and terrorising vulnerable people.