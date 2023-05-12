Chainsaw stolen in Hucknall after thieves break into council container at cemetery

The incident happened at Broomhill Cemetery, on Broomhill Road, between 11.30am on Wednesday, May 5 and 9am on Tuesday, May 9.

Police are also appealing for information on a number of other incidents in Hucknall of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behavior.

A back garden fence and the front door were damaged at a house in Minerva Grove, between Wednesday, April 19, and Thursday, May 4,

A Renault Traffic van being driven from Nabbs Lane into Polperro Way was damaged on May 4, at 5.40pm, when a man kicked out at it. He, is described as aged in his mid-60s, bald, with a beard and wearing a wax jacket.

A window was smashed on a house on Clumber Street, on Friday, May 5. at about 11.50pm. Another house on Clumber Street had a window smashed on May 9, at about 2am.

A black Musrata Chopper bike was stolen from outside a house on Ogle Street between 10pm on Saturday, May 6, and 2am the following day.

A male aged in his 30s and dressed in black, tried to to enter the bedroom of a property on Betts Avenue, via a window, on Sunday, May 7, at 10.25am, but failed and walked off.

A group of youths were throwing items from the roof and scaffolding on the Methodist Church on Baker Street on Monday, May 8, at about 6.15pm.

A mobile scooter cover was slashed and the scooter underneath was also damaged on Linby Road overnight on May 8.

An unknown male tried the handle of the front door of a house on Linby Road, on May 9, at about 12.25am, but failed to gain entry.

Two white men aged in their 20s stole three lawnmowers from Argos, Ashgate Retail Park, on May 9, at 4.25pm, and then fled on bikes in the direction of the town centre.

Two children entered the disused Sandicliffe showroom on Portland Road, on Wednesday, May 10, at 7pm, but were found by police who took them to their homes and explained the circumstances to their respective parents.

