Launched by Tramlink, which runs tram operators Nottingham Express Transit (NET), the new initiative, Destination Discount, will be open to anyone with an active travel pass or valid tram ticket.

Tram customers will be able to get exclusive discounts at participating partnered brands across the city.

Tickets just need to be valid for travel that day.

Tram users can now get discounts at Nottingham businesses through showing proof of ticket purchase. Photo: Google

Advertisement

Advertisement

Discounts range from 25 per cent off food, to two-for-one tapas deals and money off clothes.

Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at Tramlink, said: “We’ve teamed up with some of the top brands across Nottingham to offer fantastic deals.

"And over the coming months, we’re looking to have even more great partners to announce.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

To access the discounts, tram users will need to present their paper ticket, active travel pass or show proof of purchase of a tram ticket through the NetGo app at participating partners.

Proof of purchase through contactless is currently not accepted until the process for proving contactless payments can be streamlined.

To find out more about Destination Discount and its growing list of discount partners visit thetram.net/destinationdiscount