New local business discount scheme for Hucknall and Bulwell tram users is launched

Tram users in Hucknall and Bulwell can now access free exclusive discounts from a range of Nottingham cafés, bars, shops, restaurants and more – and all they need is a tram ticket.
By John Smith
Published 20th Jun 2023, 20:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 20:29 BST

Launched by Tramlink, which runs tram operators Nottingham Express Transit (NET), the new initiative, Destination Discount, will be open to anyone with an active travel pass or valid tram ticket.

Tram customers will be able to get exclusive discounts at participating partnered brands across the city.

Tickets just need to be valid for travel that day.

Tram users can now get discounts at Nottingham businesses through showing proof of ticket purchase. Photo: GoogleTram users can now get discounts at Nottingham businesses through showing proof of ticket purchase. Photo: Google
Tram users can now get discounts at Nottingham businesses through showing proof of ticket purchase. Photo: Google
Current Destination Discount partners include, both Revolution locations in Hockley and Cornerhouse as well a Revolución De Cuba, Axed Nottingham, Shop Zero, Mint Duck, all White Rose locations and Blend Coffee at both the contemporary and the EastWest building on the corner of Upper Parliament Street.

Discounts range from 25 per cent off food, to two-for-one tapas deals and money off clothes.

Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at Tramlink, said: “We’ve teamed up with some of the top brands across Nottingham to offer fantastic deals.

"And over the coming months, we’re looking to have even more great partners to announce.”

To access the discounts, tram users will need to present their paper ticket, active travel pass or show proof of purchase of a tram ticket through the NetGo app at participating partners.

Proof of purchase through contactless is currently not accepted until the process for proving contactless payments can be streamlined.

To find out more about Destination Discount and its growing list of discount partners visit thetram.net/destinationdiscount

Any Nottingham businesses who would like to become a Destination Discount partner, contact Kat Pinnington at [email protected]

