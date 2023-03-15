Libbie-Grace is one of five new community support officers joining Nottinghamshire Police having completed an eight-week training programme at the force’s Arnold headquarters.

Prior to joining police teams across the county, they had an audience with Chief Constable Kate Meynell who encouraged them to serve with “integrity, pride and compassion”.

Libbie-Grace will be joining the beat team at Bulwell in what will be her second job role at Nottinghamshire Police.

Libbie-Grace Flint and her fellow new PCSOs have joined Nottinghamshire Police

She said: “I was an apprentice in the facilities team and went out on a lot of department visits across the force. That lit a candle and made me want to apply to be a PCSO.

“I’ve seen first-hand how the police help others and I’m looking forward to doing the same.”

Publicly facing, PCSOs provide a visible, accessible and approachable uniformed presence in the community to offer reassurance, defuse situations with threats of conflict, improve confidence and trust, gather information and foster good community relations.

This latest PCSO cohort includes an ex-postman, a former school caretaker, a university graduate and a former police cadet.

Phil Atkinson, aged 41, who worked as a postman for 21 years, will be joining the beat team at Mansfield.

Matt Allcock, 22, was a cadet in Mansfield between 2016 and 2018, 58-year-old Jon Morris, worked as a PCSO in Lancashire about 20 years ago, before moving to Nottinghamshire, and Tom Middleton, 21, completed a policing degree at Derby University and will be based at Radford Road Police Station.

Ms Meynell said: “These new PCSOs, who bring with them a variety of skills, will work with us to deliver the best possible service to our communities.

“Policing is all about public service and duty, and these officers will play an integral part in keeping residents across Nottinghamshire safe.

“I wish them all the best in their careers and ongoing studies.”

Bob Fox, core policing trainer, said: “The new recruits have worked incredibly hard during their training and the commitment and dedication they have shown must be commended.