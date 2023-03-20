Nottingham project making 1,000 meals a week from leftover food nominated for national award

Nottingham Council’s meal production project in partnership with FareShare Midlands, FareShare UK and Sainsbury’s has been going from strength to strength since its launch in July 2022.

In recognition of the council’s work with FareShare, the project has been nominated for a prestigious Public Sector Catering Award for Sustainability. The awards celebrate the work of individuals, teams and organisations in the catering industry that work to make a difference whether in schools, universities, NHS or local government.

Coun Cheryl Barnard, portfolio holder for children and young people and schools and member for Bulwell Forest, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for a Public Sector Catering Award for sustainability for our meal production project with FareShare.

"This important project is reducing the environmental impact of food waste while bringing healthy food to community groups.

“The project is giving volunteers valuable opportunities to develop their skills, take part in training, improve their employability and improve mental wellbeing.

“The meals created have been of an excellent standard and it is evident that the meals are making a difference to people who receive them.”

The FareShare team has been creating delicious meals that make a difference to local people in need and saving food from going to waste.

FareShare Midlands is using the commercial kitchen at Nottingham Council’s Loxley House HQ, to make meals from surplus food from the food industry that would otherwise be thrown away.

The meals are delivered to local charities dealing with poverty, isolation and the cost of living crisis.

Volunteers are vital to running the project and the FareShare team at Loxley House includes two chefs and a team of more than 20 volunteers.

At the end of 10 weeks, volunteers can take a level two food safety exam and then they can volunteer at the police and fire station HQ canteen which serves 1,000 staff meals daily and some will go on to have work experience in a school kitchen environment with a view to employment.