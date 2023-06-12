Royal British Legion Women’s Section Hucknall branch says thanks to councillor for donation

Coun Lee Waters, Nottinghamshire Council member for Hucknall south, has donated £200 towards a new flag and standard for the section.

A branch spokeswoman said: “We met celebrating the King’s Coronation at Titchfield Park, Hucknall, an event held by Ashfield Council, where we had a stall to raise awareness of our charity and the work that we do.

Coun Lee Waters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The RBL Women’s Section is more than 100 years old and we are the last branch left in Nottinghamshire.

“Our Hucknall branch will be celebrating its 75th anniversary this November and we are fundraising to buy a new standard.

“Thank you again for your kind gesture, Coun Waters, this will help us reach our target, it is much appreciated.”