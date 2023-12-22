Super slimmer Shirley celebrates losing nine stone in 15 months with Bulwell slimming group

A Bulwell woman has given herself the best Christmas present by shedding an amazing nine stone with her local Slimming World group.

Shirley Okoli, who is a carer, joined the group at Ravensworth Road Methodist Church back in September 22 after she had suffered blood clots in her legs.

Fifteen months later, she is all smiles after losing a brilliant 9st 3.5lbs.

Shirley said: “For years I have been on and off diets that didn’t seem to work until I joined Slimming World’s healthy eating plan at the group in Bulwell on a Friday morning.

"It was the best thing that I ever did.

“I started Slimming World because I had suffered blood clots in my legs and wanted to minimise the risk of it happening again.

"My health had to come first.

“Following Slimming World you don’t feel like your missing out – nothing is off limits.

"You can have the things you like in moderation and you’re never hungry because of the variety of foods that you can eat.

"It’s just normal everyday foods.

"I don’t have a favourite meal as such because they are all so good.

“On my journey so far I have found that I am doing a lot more than I was ever able to before.

"For example, when I’m at work, I’m able to take the stairs rather than use the lift and for the first time in 30 years I was able to confidently put a swimming costume on and get in a pool while on a family holiday.

"The group I attend on a Friday morning are so encouraging and have supported me in my journey along with inspiring me to keep going.

"The consultant Tracy Hickman, who took over the group in December 2022 has been amazing throughout my journey so far.

"I have my target in sight and will definitely achieve it for 2024.

"If I can do it then anyone can.”