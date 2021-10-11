Youngsters love story time with grandparents at Linby nursery
Applegarth Day Nursery in Linby was excited to be able to invite the children’s grandparents in for the first time since the start of the Covid 19 pandemic to read stories and celebrate Grandparents Day 2021.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:46 pm
The grandparents were so excited to see their grandchildren in the nursery environment and be able to read stories to them and their friends.
Some even arrived with their own books and puppets which the children loved.
Research has shown that children who are regularly exposed to stories and different characters also tend to develop a much stronger imagination.
It can also enhance their vocabulary.