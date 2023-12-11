More than 400 Hucknall residents have signed a petition demanding Nottinghamshire Council takes action on a main road in the town that is a ‘danger to life’.

Hucknall county councillors Dave Shaw and Lee Waters (both Ash Ind), started the petition at the weekend calling for action on Watnall Road following a dramatic rise in flood incidents.

And already, close to 450 people have signed it.

The road has been closed at least 10 times in the past six weeks after a spate of flooding incidents, including during Storm Babet and again following the recent snowfall that hit the town.

Couns Dave Shaw (left) and Lee Waters on flooded-again Watnall Road. Photo: Submitted

Both councillors say that the road is ‘a danger to life’ after regularly reporting incidents of flooding and other issues on the road, which is one of the main routes into Hucknall.

Coun Shaw, who represents Hucknall West at County Hall said: “Enough is enough.

"Hundreds of residents have already signed our online petition, despite it only being launched at the weekend.

"I have continually reported issues on this dangerous road but our pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

"I now fear that unless urgent action is taken, this road will be a danger to life.

"I am hoping that many more residents sign our petition so that our collective voice is heard at the highest level.

"Cars have been abandoned in deep water and it will not be long before someone is hurt or loses a loved one.”

The petition calls for urgent upgrades on Watnall Road and demands the county council makes an immediate inspection of every gully on the road and that any identified to be a problem are fixed.

The petition also calls for all pot-holes on the road to be fixed as a priority, for flood mitigation schemes to be investigated in consultation with the Environment Agency, flashing warning signage to be installed ready if the road does become flooded again and the installation of lighting columns on Long Lane to improve visibility on approach to the blind bends.

The petition will be jointly presented to the county council chairman in January before an investigation is carried out.

Coun Waters,who represents Hucknall South on the council, said: “This road has got to be most problematic, dangerous road in the whole of Nottinghamshire and must be given priority for urgent upgrade.

It has damaged cars, put lives in danger, caused chaos in Hucknall and we need action now.

"We need urgent flood alleviation measures before it is too late.”

The petition can be viewed and signed at change.org/p/sort-watnall-road-hucknall-s-flooding-out