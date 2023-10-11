Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottingham City Council has repeatedly made £15-per-week vouchers available to all pupils who receive free school meals (FSM) over holiday periods.

These are issued to parents ahead of their children breaking up from school and are part of the Government’s Household Support Fund programme to help financially-vulnerable families in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside the supermarket vouchers will be a number of outdoor holiday activities across Nottingham.

Thousands of children will be offered places on half-term activity clubs in Nottingham. Photo: Other

At these, FSM pupils will receive a free lunch, plus a programme of activities focused on healthy eating, fitness and mental health.

The two projects have been funded through a combined award of £3.68 million from the Household Support Grant scheme and the Holiday Activity Fund (HAF).

The £1.8m HAF grant was made available through a bidding process to community groups, charities and schools with the ability to deliver outdoor holiday activities in neighbourhoods across the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council appointed two lead organisations at the start of the year to help deliver the activity sessions – Nottingham Forest Community Trust and Trent Bridge Community Trust.

The HAF funding has been allocated from the Department for Education with certain criteria attached.

This stipulates that the support for tackling holiday hunger should be through FSM pupils attending holiday clubs.

Coun Cheryl Barnard (Lab), who represents Bulwell Forest and is portfolio holder for children, young people and education, said: “We remain in a national cost-of-living crisis and support like this makes a huge difference for hard-working people across our city facing an extremely challenging time.

“We want to help in every way we can.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We know that these supermarket vouchers and free activity clubs can be a lifeline for families across the city and I’d urge parents to take a look now at what’s on offer in their area to make a booking.

“Nottingham has around 15,000 children eligible for free school meals and is right and proper that we are given this funding to ensure healthy meals for children in need.”

Calum Osborne, chief executive at Nottingham Forest Community Trust, said: “We are delighted to once again be part of this great initiative after successfully delivering the programme during the summer.

“We believe in the power of community and are committed to providing free activities and meals that promote and support healthy eating, fitness, mental health and learning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Together with our partners, we continue our mission to make a positive impact on the lives of children and families in our wonderful city.”

Shamas Mohammed, HAF project co-ordinator at the Trent Bridge Community Trust, added: “Continuing on from our summer delivery, this is a positive and active program for young people to attend our sessions.

"It keeps them active, is fun, helps them make new friends and learn skills, which will enable them to reach their potential and to make positive contributions to their communities.”

Parents can book places using their e-voucher codes which will be distributed by their child’s school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone in receipt of benefit-related FSM who hasn’t received a e-voucher should email [email protected]