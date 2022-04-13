Hucknall brain injury care home plans described as 'Trojan horse' for HMO reality

And members of Ashfield District Council’s planning committee have again refused to give the plans the green light amid ongoing concerns that the care facility line is being used as an excuse for the real intention to create merely another large house of multiple occupation (HMO) in the town.

The council’s planning committee originally deferred the application, for the former Elm Tree Rest House on Ogle Street, during a meeting in March over concerns that included the lack of a management plan, a refusal to reveal who the operators would be, parking and traffic issues and that a large HMO in the area would see a rise in anti-social behaviour.

And when plans came before the committee again on April 13, there was continued concern that the issues raised had not been addressed.

Concerns remain over proposed plans for the former Elm Tree House Care Home

David Bradshaw, objecting to the plans on behalf of residents, said: "If the applicant wants to convert it to a facility for brain injury victims, we’d welcome it.

"But it’s obviously, with 20 rooms, not going to provide the right facility for these sort of people, you need doctors, physiotherapists and that’s why I think this is a Trojan horse they are simply hiding behind that to get an HMO.”

Coun Chris Baron (Con), who also spoke on behalf of residents, added: “If this is to be for people with brain injuries then this will have to have an NHS contract and I can assure you that the accommodation within the proposed plans for this establishment are not to NHS standard and the NHS would have said what the criteria is and there is none of that in this application.”

James Cross, representing Crossover Consulting and PM Limited on behalf of the applicants, said: “You have my word I have no intention of just opening a 20-bed HMO and just putting anyone in it.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), said: “I want to the applicant to provide a full management plan and to provide a cast-iron guarantee that that building will be what they say it will be.

"Anything less will not beneficial to the residents of Hucknall.”