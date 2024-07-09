Hucknall councillor vows to hold new MP's 'feet to the fire' on protecting town's greenbelt
In the aftermath of the election, Coun Lee Waters (Ash Inds) has extended his congratulations to Ms Welsh, who took the Sherwood Forest seat – which includes Hucknall – for Labour after it had been held for 14 years by Sir Mark Spencer for the Conservatives.
Coun Waters, who represents Hucknall as both a district and county councillor, stood himself for election but polled just 864 votes.
However, he has now returned to his councillor duties and pledged to work constructively with Ms Welsh – who is also a Gedling borough councillor and a county councillor – despite their political differences, for the betterment of Hucknall and the broader Sherwood Forest area.
And the biggest issue on the table for him and many Hucknall residents, he says, is development and housing in the Hucknall area.
This week, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a return of mandatory housing targets and an end to the onshore wind ban in order to ‘get Britain building again’ and ‘accelerate stalled housing sites in our country’.
But many Hucknall residents already feel the town cannot take any more housing, especially with the huge Byron Park project underway at Top Wighay Farm.
And there are huge fears that any further development proposals would put precious greenbelt at sites like Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills under serious threat.
Coun Waters said: "I congratulate Michelle Welsh on her election victory – however, Hucknall needs a strong advocate to protect our greenbelt from overdevelopment, as well as to secure vital infrastructure improvements.
"Our community's needs are clear and urgent and I will hold Michelle's feet to the fire to ensure that Labour's housing targets do not come at the expense of our precious greenbelt.
"We need proper planning and investment in our schools, roads, doctors, dentists and crime prevention.
"Representing Sherwood Forest in Parliament is a significant responsibility.
"I hope the role has Michelle’s full dedication.
"Our area deserves a MP completely committed to addressing our challenges and opportunities."
Coun Waters also took a moment to commiserate Mr Spencer.
"He added: “Despite our differences, I would like to thank Mark for his years of service.”
