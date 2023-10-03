Hucknall MP hits back at Ashfield Independents in row over Government funding for the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hucknall Independent councillors at Ashfield Council called the Government’s decision not to award the town anything – while both Kirkby and Mansfield got £20m each – as a ‘kick in the teeth’.

And they pointed the finger of blame at Mr Spencer and his fellow Conservatives in Government, accusing the Tories of ‘taking Hucknall for granted’.

But Mr Spencer said the Independents were the ones who were continually letting Hucknall down.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer

He said: “The Ashfield Independents are once again playing playing political games to divide the community of Hucknall.

“They know full well that areas were selected using the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communties’ needs index, which takes into account metrics covering skills, pay, productivity and health, alongside the Index of Multiple Deprivation.

“The fact Hucknall residents are better off than other areas in the country on these metrics, is being used against them by the Independents, which is plain wrong.

“They are playing chicken with Whyburn Farm by pretending to take it out their local plan, knowing full well developers can come forward and claim the council hasn’t submitted a proper local plan and appeal to build the houses.

"Rather than regenerating brownfield sites in their heartlands of Sutton and Kirkby, they are happy to let Hucknall be dumped on.

“Ashfield Council has been awarded funds from the Government to go towards projects, including in Hucknall, to support businesses and community projects.

"From talking to many local businesses over the past couple of weeks, none has heard about the grants.

"I have therefore contacted several Hucknall businesses and shared on social media to encourage them to apply.

“I am out speaking to Hucknall residents, community groups and businesses all the time and the overwhelming consensus is that Hucknall is seen as the cash cow for Ashfield and that’s it.

"Where is the medical centre they promised everyone?

“They pulled out of one of our leisure centres, and put a small extension on the other, while Kirkby got a brand new one – short-changed yet again.