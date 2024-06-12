Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Health Secretary says Hucknall would be a strong contender for a new GP surgery as part of the Conservative’s plans to build or modernise 250 surgeries across the UK if they win next month’s election.

In their election manifesto, the Tories announced a pledge to build 100 new GP surgeries and 'modernise' a further 150,

They also said they would also expand Pharmacy First to ‘free up 20m GP appointments’ and build 50 new community diagnostic centres.

The lack of GP and dental provision in Hucknall has been a sore point for local residents for some time now with many angry that the rate of new houses being built in the town is not being backed up by a much-needed increase in vital infrastructure.

Mark Spencer says Hucknall could be a strong contender for a new GP surgery if the Tories win the next election. Photo: Other

Mark Spencer, the Conservative candidate for the Sherwood Forest constituency, which includes Hucknall, has written to the Health Secretary to make the case for Hucknall.

He said: “Hucknall is in need of more GP places.

"So when I saw the announcement from the Conservatives about GP surgeries, I wanted to get Hucknall to the front of the queue and wrote to the Secretary of State making the case for Hucknall.”

"Councils and the local intergrated care board have the powers to get developers to pay towards GP provision, but it is clear we are not seeing more GP places on the ground after the recent housing developments we have seen across Hucknall.

“As part of the Conservative manifesto, we will be taking more action to compel local authorities to use the infrastructure levy to deliver more GP surgeries, roads and other infrastructure needed to support homes which I wholeheartedly support.”

In a letter back to Mr Spencer, Health Secretary Victoria Atkins, said: “I found your case for investment in Hucknall very persuasive.

"Although I cannot pre-empt the process through which our new and modernised GP surgeries would be selected, your surgery would be a strong contender for the new investment.”

Mr Spencer is seeking re-election again as Hucknall’s MP in the ballot on July 4.

Confirmed candidates standing for the Sherwood Forest seat:

Mark Spencer (Con)

Michelle Welsh (Lab)

Helen O’Hare (Reform)

Sheila Greatrex-White (Green)