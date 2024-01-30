Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottingham City Council is looking to end some of the services it provides as part of efforts to fill a £53m hole in its budget for the year beginning April 2024.

The Labour-run authority has already been working to close a £23m gap this year, which resulted in it declaring effective bankruptcy in November.

On top of plans to slash 554 jobs and close some youth centres, the council has also proposed to withdraw funding for Medilink services, reduce Linkbus services to minimum levels, close the Queens Drive and Racecourse park and ride sites and turn off real-time information at bus stops.

NCT is concerned that removing real-time information signs and shutting park and rides will be a backwards step. Photo: Google

A consultation to get feedback on the proposals ended on January 16.

But David Astill, NCT’s managing director, said the changes would be a step backwards.

He said: “Queens Drive has all been well-used both for people coming into the city and for people going, crucially, to the Queen’s Medical Centre.

“Obviously it will mean Queens Drive would cease to be used as a park and ride, which would be disappointing and a retrograde step, but they have got a financial crisis and we have got to respect they have got to make some difficult decisions.

“We know from all our customer research the real-time gives our customers enhanced confidence because it gives you confidence the bus is coming.

“You can go to a central London bus stop and there is no real-time, you won’t have that experience in Nottingham.

"That is a fantastic boast and it would be a grave retrograde step if that was turned off.”

In the year ending 2023, NCT reported a near £1m loss in its management accounts, which excludes Government support.

This figure has since improved but remains negative.

Its losses now sit between £500,000 and £1m.

Mr Astill continued: “We agreed a recovery plan that we would take a hit last year, break even this year and move to profit next year in the management accounts,” he said.

“When we agreed that plan there was no guarantee of Government funding beyond probably a three month stretch.

“The Government has protected the industry from the worst possible outcome there would have been without financial support and the NCT board recognises that.”

As of March 2022, Companies House documents show Government revenue grants totalled £12.711m.

For the year ending March 2023 grants totalled £5.896m.

Rob Hicklin, NCT’s finance director, added: “Our default position is cautious optimism and we remain that way.

"We are not out of the woods just yet but you get the feeling you can see a bit of light through the trees.”

Crucially, the pair said, passenger levels have returned to around 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

The majority of Government funding has been guaranteed until March 2025, while the £2 capped fare scheme will be funded until December this year.

They said a crystal ball would be required to see what the Government’s plans are after that.