Proposed Hucknall traveller site plans called in for further scrutiny by town councillor
The plans are initially to create a single-pitch, family traveller site, providing space for a mobile home, touring caravan and parking space for a pick-up truck and car.
The site is part of a paddock which lies to the rear of a bungalow on Roberts Lane, which also provides access to Hillside Primary School.
Several objections have already been raised to the application, notably the increase in traffic in the area and the fact it is located so close to a school.
And the proposal has now been called in by Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central at Ashfield Council.
Coun Waters said he shared residents’ concerns over increased traffic at the site, as well as environmental factors and the impact on Hucknall’s already creaking infrastructure.
To view the proposal and comment on it, visit bit.ly/3QY4iHG