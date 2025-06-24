Hucknall and Bulwell trams switching to new temporary timetable due to increase in accident repairs

Tram passengers in Hucknall and Bulwell can expect some changes to the frequency of their services as operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) switches to a new temporary timetable with immediate effect.

Operators have been working with Nottingham City Council to agree on the new schedule, which will enable the network to continue running a reliable service while repairs are carried out on trams that have been damaged and taken out of use due to road traffic collisions.

During peak times, between 7am and 9pm, trams will run every 10 minutes, rather than every seven minutes.

From 6am to 7am and 9pm until the end of service, trams will run every 15 minutes.

Hucknall and Bulwell trams are switching to a temporary timetable while repairs to damaged trams take place. Photo: Submitted

The change came in to place on June 25 and is expected to last for four weeks.

Sarah Turner, managing director of NET said: “Our goal is always to keep Nottingham moving safely.

"Unfortunately, a number of our trams have been damaged in recent weeks due to road traffic collisions involving another car, so while we get them assessed and fixed, we need to take them off the network.

“This means that our fleet is missing a few trams, so we need to adjust our timetable to offer a regular and reliable service during this time.

"While you might find that you need to wait a few more minutes than normal, by rolling out this temporary timetable, we can offer some stability and reassurance for people who rely on our tram service as you will always know when your next one is expected.

“We’d like to thank the public for their co-operation during this time, and we are working to establish regular service as soon we can, with a fleet full of trams that are fully maintained and safe.”

Tram users are encouraged to check NET’s social media to find out the latest updates, on nettram (Instagram) @NETTram (X) @nottinghamtram (TikTok).

Further information on the temporary timetable, including FAQs, are available on a dedicated support page on the operator’s website at support.thetram.net/support/solutions/articles/15000060433