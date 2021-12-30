Nottingham buses to go on temporary timetables due to driver shortages

NCT says the move is necessary to enable it to provide a reliable service to customers, in line with the number of drivers it has available each day.

Like most other transport operators, NCT is affected by the national shortage of bus drivers and says it has has a shortfall of around five per cent on the number of drivers needed to run its current timetable.

In recent weeks, a further five per cent of drivers have been unable to attend work whilst they self-isolate because of Coivd, resulting in short-notice cancellations

NCT will be moving to Saturday timetables during the week from January 10 due to driver shortages

After the move to the temporary timetables, some additional journeys for schools and for Colwick Industrial Estate, Queens Medical Centre and Ruddington Business Park will also run – click here for details.

The NightBus network will also be suspended.

Final arrangements for Boots Site and University services will be confirmed in the next week.

David Astill, NCT managing director said: “Prior to Christmas, despite our best efforts, our service reliability was not at the standard our customers expect or at a standard we are happy to continue delivering.

"We recognise that short-notice cancellations cause inconvenience to customers when an advertised bus doesn’t turn up.

"By adopting this revised timetable, customers will be able to plan around the level of service we feel we can confidently and consistently deliver.”

The temporary timetable has been agreed in consultation with Nottingham City Council and will remain in place until driver availability increases.

Timetables for all services can now be viewed in the NCTX Buses App and online here.