AWS has offered a major update on today’s (October 20) mass internet outage 🚨🚨🚨

Major disruption has hit the internet today (October 20).

Mobile apps, websites, and banking services were disrupted.

But what has AWS said in its latest update?

A major update has been issued on the mass internet outage this morning. Popular apps and internet services were disrupted as Brits headed into work to start a new week.

Amazon Web Service was hit by issues that caused problems across the globe in recent hours. It includes taking down apps like Snapchat, Roblox, banking services, and communication platforms.

But in the latest update, AWS has offered hope to users across the world. Here’s all you need to know:

Amazon issues huge internet outage update

Amazon Web Service has been hit by issues - disrupting services across the internet | mindea - stock.adobe.com

In the latest update at just before 10.30am British Time, AWS has reported green shoots and improvement in services. It added: “We have applied initial mitigations and we are observing early signs of recovery for some impacted AWS Services. During this time, requests may continue to fail as we work toward full resolution.

“We recommend customers retry failed requests. While requests begin succeeding, there may be additional latency and some services will have a backlog of work to work through, which may take additional time to fully process. We will continue to provide updates as we have more information to share.”

The problem was caused by “error rates for the DynamoDB APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region”, the company had said earlier. Problems were first reported before 8am British time.

AWS is set to issue a further update by 11.15am for UK users, it has said. It saw Amazon’s own services as well as major apps and websites hit this morning.

Mobile phone apps including Snapchat were among the major casualties over recent hours. Banking services have also been impacted - see more here.

Follow all the latest updates in our main article on the outage. Let me know if you are still experiencing problems by email: [email protected] .