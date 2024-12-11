See inside this £2.6 million dream house which could be yours for a tenner

The Hampshire house sits in an acre of countryside | Raffle House

A limited-time special offer makes this one of the biggest property prizes on the internet right now

With five bedrooms, six bathrooms, three living rooms, an acre of land and even its own two-bedroomed annexe, this incredible family home in the Hampshire countryside will be someone's new rural retreat in the new year.

And anyone could win it for just £10.

It's the latest top prize being offered by Raffle House, a company that gives away dream properties in exchange for buying monthly prize draw entries.

It's a very similar concept to the incredible prizes given away by Omaze, but the houses are slightly less valuable than the £4 million-plus piles offered by Omaze.

So, incredibly, it would be possible for one lucky winner to end up with two houses, with a value totalling over £5 million.

The winners could opt for a cash pot instead of the houses, but there are no fees to pay, no stamp duty, and the houses will come fully furnished, so it could be the perfect property to set you up for life.

The Hampshire house sprawls across 5,384 square feet, and its huge entrance hall paves the way to a ground floor filled with luxurious and cosy entertaining space, with a huge kitchen and family room, a smaller snug, a separate study, and a big drawing room.

An adjoining passageway takes you into the two-bedroomed annexe, and the first floor of the main house features five double bedrooms, two of which are en-suite.

To enter, you need to sign up to a subscription, and these start at £10 per month, but you can cancel at any time.

Subscribers are also entered into a series of bonus draws, to win cash prizes, cars, or other big giveaways.

Raffle House's monthly draws support a long list of charities, which are all outlined on the website.

To find out more about the Hampshire house, and to see a virtual tour, click here.