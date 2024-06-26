Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hucknall produced a sensational six wicket win at third-placed Kimberley Institute on Saturday to close in on them in the Nottinghamshire Premier League table.

“It was a cracking result and a really satisfying performance,” said Hucknall captain Sam Johnson.

“We did bowl pretty well and I think a few of their players would want their shots back, but even at 103-8 we know teams like Kimberley bat all the way down and have no real tailenders as such.

“George Scottorn batted at No.10 and in a lot of other Premier league sides he would be batting at five or six.

Sam Johnson - delighted with win at Kimberley.

“So there was no complacency. He and Alex King batted pretty well - but if someone had offered us 165 having lost the toss we'd have definitely taken it. We then knocked it off comfortably and we were very happy with what was a very well-constructed chase.

“It is quite a small ground so our message to the batsmen was that once you get in, capitalise and make them pay.”

Kimberley chose to bat, but were bowled out for just 165 in 37.2 overs.

It could have been a lot worse as they were struggling on 79-7 at one point. But a ninth wicket partnership between Scottorn (40) and King (26 not out) yielded 53 valuable late runs.

Daniel Bryans was in good form with the ball for the visitors with 5-17 off 10 overs.

Hucknall then reached their winning total of 169-4 with 11 overs to spare. Dan Blatherwick blasted 83 in 105 balls with eight fours and a six while captain Johnson added 40 – the duo enjoying a 106-run stand for the third wicket that almost saw them home.

With Kimberley away at leaders Cavaliers & Carrington this Saturday, Hucknall could go third if they beat visiting Attenborough.

However, Johnson said: “We are not looking at the table. We just focus on what we can control and that is to get eight points in a very tough game against Attenborough.