Papplewick & Linby make a belated winning start to the new cricket season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That followed their opening game being washed out last weekend.

But there was a second defeat in a row to start the summer for Hucknall as they lost by four wickets at home to Cavaliers & Carrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Papplewick asked Attenborough to bat first and they made 205 with 41 for Lucas Stentiford, 32 for Tom Hunley, Freddie Gosnell 27 and Morgan Jones 26.

Papplewick's Ben Trevor-Jones - 40 runs in win.

Sam Walker had a good afternoon with the ball with 5-32 off his 10 overs.

Papplewick then reached a matchwinning 207-8 with two overs to spare, Ben Trevor-Jones scoring 40, Sakhumuzi Ndlela 33 and Freddie McCann 30, Lewis Caine claiming 3-28.

In the other game Hucknall chose to bat and were all out for 215 five balls from the end of their 50 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Franklin top-scored with 75 and captain Sam Johnson 63; Fateh Singh taking 4-34 and Umar Amin 3-32.

Cavs then sped to 218-6 in 39.3 overs, Adeel Shafique making 81 and Amin 73, the pair putting on 98 for the third wicket and Viken Kedariya adding 31.

This Saturday Papplewick go to Kimberley Institute, who have won their first two games, while Hucknall will be hoping to make it third time lucky for a win at Radcliffe-on-Trent.