Papplewick & Linby make a belated winning start to the new cricket season
and live on Freeview channel 276
That followed their opening game being washed out last weekend.
But there was a second defeat in a row to start the summer for Hucknall as they lost by four wickets at home to Cavaliers & Carrington.
Papplewick asked Attenborough to bat first and they made 205 with 41 for Lucas Stentiford, 32 for Tom Hunley, Freddie Gosnell 27 and Morgan Jones 26.
Sam Walker had a good afternoon with the ball with 5-32 off his 10 overs.
Papplewick then reached a matchwinning 207-8 with two overs to spare, Ben Trevor-Jones scoring 40, Sakhumuzi Ndlela 33 and Freddie McCann 30, Lewis Caine claiming 3-28.
In the other game Hucknall chose to bat and were all out for 215 five balls from the end of their 50 overs.
Harry Franklin top-scored with 75 and captain Sam Johnson 63; Fateh Singh taking 4-34 and Umar Amin 3-32.
Cavs then sped to 218-6 in 39.3 overs, Adeel Shafique making 81 and Amin 73, the pair putting on 98 for the third wicket and Viken Kedariya adding 31.
This Saturday Papplewick go to Kimberley Institute, who have won their first two games, while Hucknall will be hoping to make it third time lucky for a win at Radcliffe-on-Trent.
Champions Cuckney are already at the top of the table on net run rate after wining their first two outings.