Rivals Hucknall and Papplewick & Linby in fine form ahead of big local derby

Nottinghamshire Premier League rivals Hucknall and Papplewick & Linby are both in good form as they head into this Saturday's local derby.

Hucknall stay fourth after Saturday's nine wicket win away at West Bridgfordians.

Put into bat the home side were bowled out for 122 in 46.4 overs, Evans Jordan claiming 3-16 from five overs and two wickets apiece for Max Harris and Jake Wright.

In reply, Hucknall lost Harry Franklin with the score on 28, but then Daniel Blatherwick (43 not out) and Sam Mycock (60 not out) saw their side home to 123-1 in 23.4 overs.

Papplewick's Louis Bhabra - 106 not out.

Hucknall are now only two points behind third-placed title-holders Cuckney.

Meanwhile, Papplewick & Linby coasted to a 10 wicket win over bottom side Radcliffe-on-Trent.

Choosing to bat, Radcliffe were all out in 42.3 overs after making 206 runs.

Duncan Hulbert (93) and Jacob Taylor (28) had put on 66 for the third wicket on the way to a respectable if not huge total, Dalton Hatton-Lowe taking 4-28 from 6.3 overs. Callum Mckenzie and Owen Crofts also took a couple of wickets apiece.

But Papplewick simply blew them away as openers Louis Bhabra (106 not out) and Mckenzie (68 not out) powered their side to 207-0 in 31.4 overs.